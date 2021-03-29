Elevated fire conditions exist Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday is looking warm and windy. Today, we will have a high of 79. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 54 with clear skies. Tuesday, we are going to see similar conditions. We will have a high of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, the wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. A cold front will move through late Tuesday, going into Wednesday. Wednesday, we will drop down to 64 for our high. A few sprinkles may be possible along the cold front. However, we have no official rain chances in the 7-day forecast. Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Friday, we will rise back into the 70s, with partly cloudy skies.