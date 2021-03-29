Fire weather watch predicted high and in effect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With low relative humidity values and strong winds, there’s a fire weather watch in effect for parts of Western North Texas.
The National Weather Service keeps an eye on parameters for fire weather.
“It doesn’t take much for a fire to really get out of hand if it’s not carefully monitored,” said Ryan Bunker, meteorologist with NWS offices in Norman.
The elevated threats are from high temperatures and high winds. For wildfire prevention, the Texas A&M Forest Service is reminding people of the Ready, Set, Go program.
“Have a plan for your family, for your animals, for your livestock. Under set you go to be ready to go with a moments notice to load up your family, load up your livestock or open your gates so they can make an escape,” said Angel Lopez, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator with Texas A&M Forest Service.
Sparks can be ignited quickly and start a wildfire.
A strong piece of advice is to not do any outdoor burning.
“Many outdoor activities may produce sparks and ignite nearby vegetation to include welding, grinding, and mowing. So just to be safe prepare yourself and be ready to go at a moments notice,” said Lopez.
