Henrietta VFD collects donations from 30th brisket dinner

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - By day, members of the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department work to help the community and keep them safe but on occasion throughout the year the volunteers trade in their hose for an apron and get to cooking.
“We just appreciate everybody coming out and supporting us because it’s expensive to keep the wheels turning on these trucks and repairs and if we have to replace anything. It takes a lot of money to keep it going,” said Jimmy Obermier, fire chief at Henrietta VFD.
In order to keep things going, the department cooks a variety of meals for the community to fundraise.
Sunday’s brisket dinner they put on has been going strong for three decades and it’s their biggest event of the year.
Even in the face of the pandemic, they’ve managed to keep it alive with a drive-thru format.
“We’ve had a lot of compliments. The folks really kind of enjoy coming and getting their food and then going home and eating and then kick back. They don’t have to clean up anything,” said Billy Carlton, officer-at-charge at Henrietta VFD.
Carlton was the fire chief when this fundraiser idea was came up.
“My executive committee or officers all got together and was trying to decide some way to help bring in funds and so we started it that first year. And from there, it’s just grown bigger and bigger each year,” said Carlton.
The fire department starts planning this fundraiser at the beginning of the year and are hopeful for it to return to dine in next year.
“We’re just happy to do it and we’re already talking about what we’re going to change for next year,” said Carlton.
The annual brisket dinner is usually on the last Sunday of March, unless it conflicts with Easter.
