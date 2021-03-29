IP hosts Vietnam Vet drive-thru pinning on Monday

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Iowa Park will host a drive-thru pinning for Vietnam Veterans on Monday, March 29.
The First United Methodist church in Iowa Park and city manager, Jerry Flemming said Vietnam Veterans can receive their 50 year lapel pin on Monday in honor of the national holiday.
Flemming and First United Methodist said, “The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration established the recognition period of November 1, 1955 through May 15, 1975. Any veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during this period is eligible to receive the lapel pin.”
Organizers said there are additional mementos to be given out as well, including presidential proclamations, bumper stickers and tin-pin buttons. They added veterans who have already received their 50-year-pins are welcome to drive-thru so they can be recognized and thanked.
The pinning will take place from 2 p.m. through 4 p.m., at the City Hall Park on East Cash. Veterans who can’t attend, can pick up their pins from Iowa Park City Hall.
For more information or to participate in the event, please contact Iowa Park City Hall (592-2131) or the First United Methodist Church (592-4116) in Iowa Park.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.