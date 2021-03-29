Mourners leave bouquets at late Patterson’s home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls-based business hosts a tribute event for Harry Patterson on Monday.
The gates of Patterson’s home are decorated with bouquets of flowers from friends and the community.
Jameson’s Flowers sponsored bouquets for Patterson’s memory coined “Bouquets for Harry.” From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, the community was encouraged to leave bouquets ordered by the flower shop at Patterson’s gate.
The Wichita Falls- based flower shop said the following:
With Permission from Patterson Auto Group, we would like to take this time to honor Harry Patterson.
We love Wichita Falls and this community. Harry was a staple to this community and gave more than any of us will ever know. With the shock of his passing on Friday the first thing we all want to know is “what can we do?” Nothing can take away this grief from his family.
What we do know: Harry just built a beautiful wall on his property along Southwest Parkway. We know he loved Jesus and he loved America.
We have ordered red, white and blue flowers that we will be putting together in small bouquets. These can be picked up after 1:00 at Our Studio on Monday and placed along the Patterson’s Property Wall on Southwest Parkway.
Additionally, on each bouquet will be an empty note for people to leave their condolences for the Patterson Family and memories of Harry.
At the end of the week the Jameson’s Team will pick up the flowers to clean up their property and collect the notes back to put together and present to Brenda Patterson and their family.
God Bless the Patterson Family. Wichita Falls lost a great but his legacy of kindness will live on.
With love, Bryan & Jenny Hines and the Team at Jameson’s Flowers.”
