14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. There were also 22 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,822 cases in Wichita County, with 75 of them still being active.
69 patients are currently recovering at home while six are in the hospital. At last check, there is one patient in critical condition.
There have been 327 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,420 recoveries and 78,259 negative tests in Wichita County.
4 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 26,959
- Second dose - 17,581
The Health District has no deaths to report today. They received 1 case Saturday, 3 cases Sunday, and 10 cases today for a total of 14 new cases to report. There are 6 hospitalizations and 22 recoveries to also report today. There is one correction on the numbers posted Friday, March 26. The number of negative tests reported was 78,809, and it should have been 78,089.
Total Hospitalizations = 6
Stable - 5
Critical - 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 3
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
Stable - 1
