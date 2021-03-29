News Channel 6 City Guide: Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival

FORT BELKNAP, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at the Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival that is taking place at Fort Belknap in Newcastle on Saturday, April 10.
“The Texas Forts Trail is a nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting growth through the lens of heritage and cultural tourism,” Owen Miller, board president of the Texas Forts Trail said. “So, we were trying to find ways to partner with our partnered communities within our 29 county region to add value to events they have going on in their communities to help be a force multiplier for those events.”
You can sip wine, listen to live music, and so much more at the Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival. It is an event that will be taking place within the Crawfish and Cannons event at Fort Belknap.
“We will be under the grape arbor, which we feel like is the perfect opportunity for us, and a perfect setting,” Tammie Virden, executive director for the Texas Forts Trail said. ”You [will] get wine tastings, per winery. We have lots of great giveaways. It will be a fun-filled day. You can sit under the grape arbor and enjoy all the festivities going on, on the ground of Fort Belknap.
It will be a weekend full of family-friendly fun that organizers are excited to put on for the public.
“We’ll have representatives of the Fort Belknap Living History Association here in time period clothing doing time period activities as well,” Grant Ingram, manager of the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “You’ll be able to go and have a conversation with them and they’ll tell you all about what they’re doing and what times back in Fort Belknap would’ve been like.”
To purchase your tickets for the Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival on Saturday, April 10, head to CrawfishandCannons.com.
