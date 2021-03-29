Nocona teen identified in Saturday rollover

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The identity was released for the teen victim who died in a fatal crash.
Navaha Resendiz, 16, was the identified fatality who died in the rollover accident which injured four more minors in Montague County.
Nocona ISD said, “It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement. Please be in prayer for Navaha’s family as well as her NHS family, especially the Class of 2024 and the NHS Band.”
None of the occupants were reportedly wearing safety belts.
Texas DPS said this crash is an ongoing investigation.
Original Story: Nocona, Texas (TNN) - A 16-year-old Nocona teenager has died and five others were hurt after a pickup truck crash Saturday afternoon.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m on FM 1759 west of Morris Road. The driver of the pickup truck drove slightly off the road while approaching traffic, then steered to get onto the road, which caused the truck to skid. Then the driver overcorrected, causing another skid. The truck then drove into a ditch and began to roll.
The report states that no one was wearing their seat belt.
Four of the people inside the truck were taken to the Nocona General Hospital and one was airlifted to Denton. All reportedly had non life-threatening injuries. All those who were injured were from Nocona.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.