Sheppard AFB loosens some COVID-19 restrictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some airman at Sheppard Air Force Base can once again enjoy more privileges off base as safety measures continue to be lifted as COVID infections decrease.
“We are ready to have some things go back to normal,” said Maria Akriotis, Hibiscus Cafe manager.
It has been just over a year since airmen at Sheppard Air Force Base have been able to dine out at restaurants or work out in non-military gyms. That privilege has been reinstated for some.
“As the days have progressed, you see more military come out to dine in which is wonderful, because most of our business is the military,” said Akriotis.
Permanent party personnel or uniformed military members who are stationed at SAFB and are not airmen in training can now head back to their favorite places to grab a quick bite to eat.
Restaurant staff near the base couldn’t be happier.
“All the little things that they would put into our economy, we are not getting that right now and I’m feeling the impact so I have to know that other businesses are feeling the impact too,” said Rebecca Rutledge, owner of The Deli Planet.
“So I just assumed that they were from out of town at first but them more and more kept coming on Tuesday,” said Akriotis.
As things slowly start to get back to normal, you too may see more of the people who protect our country around town.
“It’s good to be able to see their faces again,” said Scott Plowman, owner of Parkway Grill. “They do so much for us and we always want to thank them for their service and what they do for us so we can be a free country and to protect us, it’s nice.”
“I’m excited, I’m sure the whole city will be excited to see them,” said Rutledge.
Airmen in training still must still follow safety guidelines already in place.
In a statement from the base, Sheppard leadership said staying at this new level of activity will largely depend on COVID-19 conditions continuing to improve.
