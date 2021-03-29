WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout April

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout the month of April.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Lake Wichita Park on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Then on April 8, they’ll be at City View Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WFAFB’s full Mobile Pantry schedule can be found below:
Lake Wichita Park (Near the dog park)
- April 1 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
City View Baptist Church
- April 8 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Just Store It
- April 10 – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- April 16 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Legacy Church of God
- April 20 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- April 21 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- April 27 – 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- April 28 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
