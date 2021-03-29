Wichita Falls-Wichita Co. Public Health District to receive 2,000 more vaccines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The health district will receive more first-dose-vaccines in their newest update.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced they will be receiving 2,000 doses for the Week 16 allotment.
As of Monday, March 29, the health district said they have 500 vaccine appointments to be filled this week. They add, beginning the same date, the Texas Department of State Health Services opened vaccines for all adults. All adults interested in scheduling,can click here to register for an appointment.
The National Guard will be in Wichita Falls to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to home-bound individuals on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31., according to officials. For home-bound individuals, call the Health District Hotline at 940-761-7909.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.