Burkburnett Meals on Wheels to host pancake festival
Burkburnett is bringing the bacon and the pancakes this year. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By KAUZ Team | March 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:32 PM

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett is bringing the bacon and the pancakes this year.

Burkburnett Meals on Wheels announced the pancake festival is “back in 2021!!!”

They’ll serve all-you-can-eat pancakes and bacon from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17. The festival will be at the Burkburnett Senior Citizen Activity Center at 220 E 5th Street.

Prices for this event are $7 for adults and $3 for children.

Organizers said buying tickets early saves $1 off. Click here to purchase tickets for this annual pancake festival.

