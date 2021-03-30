Burkburnett Meals on Wheels to host pancake festival

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett is bringing the bacon and the pancakes this year.
Burkburnett Meals on Wheels announced the pancake festival is “back in 2021!!!”
They’ll serve all-you-can-eat pancakes and bacon from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17. The festival will be at the Burkburnett Senior Citizen Activity Center at 220 E 5th Street.
Prices for this event are $7 for adults and $3 for children.
Organizers said buying tickets early saves $1 off. Click here to purchase tickets for this annual pancake festival.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.