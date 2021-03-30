City of Olney issues boil order

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The City of Olney issued a boil order on Monday due to a break in the water line on South Avenue C and Springcreek Road.
The break caused the water system to experience low pressure and a disruption of water service to all utility customers of the City of Olney. Water service has since been restored.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.