Cooler Weather Moving In

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - North winds behind a cold front will driving our temperatures down into the lower 40s by morning. The winds will be rather gusty out of the northeast and this will make it feel more like 30s. Sunshine with north winds for Wednesday will create cool weather with highs only in the lower 60s. The wind should drop off tomorrow night and with clear skies and cool weather in place, we may see some patchy frost. South winds and warming weather return by the weekend.