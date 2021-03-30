Electra Hospital Foundation supporting “National Doctors’ Day” through donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday, March 30 is National Doctors’ Day and one Electra foundation is honoring them with donations.
The Electra Hospital Foundation said, “If you would like to say ‘Thank You’ for their dedications and service to our communities, we invite you to honor them through a donation to the Electra Hospital Foundation.”
Organizers with the foundation said donations support their mission to manage programs while reminding doctors they’re valued.
You can click here to make a donation.
