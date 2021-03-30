Group of men graduate in Faith Mission program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A training program that started at Faith Mission back in September is seeing it’s second graduation class today.
30 men completed the anger management and nurturing fathers programs so they can better deal with problems.
“When people are engaging in the program and in the groups, when they are engaging time flies. It just speeds by,” said Dennis Threets, CHOICES Cognitive Behavioral Intervention program director.
CHOICES C.B.I. celebrated graduates of two programs.
Graduates like Chance Graves who says these programs to people seeking help are worth it.
“Taking that class really helped me feel, I mean, to understand why I did those things, to cope with it and to fix it,” said Chance Graves, graduate.
As the weeks went on during the program, Graves would look forward to going to classes.
“He made it fun. Fun to learn. He wasn’t just serious the whole time. We would joke around and have a good time, laugh, and then get back into the book and get back to learning. But just having fun with it just made it a whole lot better so that’s what I like about it,” said Threets.
These men will take these skills and practice them in many aspects of their life.
“Every time I teach them I’m exercising these skills. I do it in my personal relationships. I do it in every decision making that I have to make,” said Threets.
Next month a new program will begin which will have more sessions.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.