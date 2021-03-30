WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Supermarket holds two vaccine clinics this week.
United Supermarkets will hold two vaccine clinics on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2. All Texas adults over the age of 18 can receive their COVID vaccination from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday.
The location will be at Heritage Assembly of God located at 2216 Southwest Parkway.
United staff said walk-ins are welcome as long as vaccines allow. There is a required consent form needed for both walk-in or scheduled appointments. Anyone interested in scheduling appointments can click here or call (866)-277-2843 if you can’t access the internet.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.