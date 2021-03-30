Vaccines open for all adults in Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday marks the first day that all adults are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in their arms.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will receive 2,000 Moderna vaccines for those 18 and over on Tuesday.
County officials say this is great news, but their biggest concern is making sure not one dose goes to waste.
“We were super excited to open up the lists and everybody who’s an adult who wants to get a vaccine is eligible today. So we’re excited for that but when we went to send out our invitations and we still had 300 open slots left,” said Amy Fagan, Assistant Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District.
The health district has decided to give Clinics of North Texas and Community Healthcare System 400 doses each and keep the remaining 1,200 for those still needing shots in Wichita County.
“It’s not quite what we expected,” said Fagan. “It’s a little different than this time last month where the demand was so high but to me that’s wonderful news because that means that the demand has been met with adequate supply.”
However, the district is making sure none of those vaccines go to waste.
“We work with lots of people in the community, so I plan on using those partnerships like we do all the time to make sure people know the positive side of getting vaccinated and making sure people know we have vaccines available where as we didn’t before,” said Fagan.
United Regional has given over 12,000 shots to date and already has 2,000 appointments booked this week. The hospital has created clinic sites take are centrally located and along bus routes, an effort that has been long awaited.
“What I hope is that people will take that step to protect their families and their loved ones. Even if they like their in their 20′s or 30′s and they’re absolutely healthy. I really hope they’ll consider getting a vaccine,” said Fagan.
The U.S. National Guard will also be bringing in 40 Johnson & Johnson vaccines on March 30 and 31 to administer to homebound individuals.
To find more on vaccinations, visit the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District website.
