Vernon man killed in single-car rollover

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - One man is dead after a crash in Vernon on Sunday, around 7 p.m.
Donald Lewis Fennell, 40, reportedly died after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Summerour Road, southeast of Vernon. The vehicle rolled and Fennell was ejected. He was transported to Wilbarger Regional Hospital, according to reports, where he died soon after.
The passenger had minor injuries.
Authorities said alcohol may be a contributing factor but the crash is still under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.
Neither driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety report.
Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ for this developing story.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.