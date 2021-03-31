Archer City announces city wide clean up begins Monday

By KAUZ Team | March 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 11:36 AM

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - It’s time for “spring cleaning” in Archer City.

The City of Archer City announced the city-wide clean up will begin Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11.

“The City encourages all citizens of Archer City to take advantage of this opportunity to clean up our town,” said city officials.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, residents can bring trash items to the Citizens Collection Center located at 223 N. Sycamore.

There is no charge for this service, according to the city, but participants must bring proof of Archer City residency.

Items excluded from the pick up are as follows;

  • structures
  • tires
  • batteries
  • oil
  • oil filters
  • paint
  • antifreeze
  • appliance with refrigerants
  • bricks
  • concrete
  • rock
  • dirt

Organizers said brush will be allowed at the normal site behind the City Park.

For more information, Archer City staff says to contact the City Hall at (940) 574-4570

