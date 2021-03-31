City of Olney rescinds boil order

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The City of Olney announced Wednesday morning their boil water notices have been lifted.
The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required Olney’s public water system to issue notices informing residents the drinking water was unsafe for human consumption.
The original break happened on Monday after an 8-inch main water line broke on South Avenue C and Springcreek Road.
The city of Olney’s public water system has made necessary corrective actions and the quality of drinking water has been restored.
