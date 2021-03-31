Suspect not located after manhunt near Hwy 79

On March 31, at approximately 11:23 am, Wichita County Deputies received a report that a subject was following a stolen truck out of Dean. While in route to the call, Deputies received information that the subject left the vehicle and took off running into a heavily wooded area on Mesa. Multiple agencies assisted in the search of the subject utilizing k-9s and drones. The subject was not located. After further investigation, it was learned that the subject had taken a vehicle to a shop in Dean and that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The subject showed up today in a white Ford Pickup, which was later found to have been stolen, and that is when the Reporting Person began following the vehicle.