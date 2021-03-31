Suspect not located after manhunt near Hwy 79

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A suspect is still on the run after multiple agencies assisted in a manhunt Wednesday on Hwy 79.
According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Melvin Joyner, a person called Wichita County authorities while following a stolen vehicle. While responding to the call, the suspect reportedly fled the car and ran through a “heavily wooded area” on Mesa Road.
Later, officials said they learned the suspect drove another reportedly stolen truck to a shop in Dean.
The W.C. Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was not located. Law enforcement officials used K-9 units and drones during their search.
The press release from the W.C. Sheriff’s Office can be found below:
On March 31, at approximately 11:23 am, Wichita County Deputies received a report that a subject was following a stolen truck out of Dean. While in route to the call, Deputies received information that the subject left the vehicle and took off running into a heavily wooded area on Mesa. Multiple agencies assisted in the search of the subject utilizing k-9s and drones. The subject was not located. After further investigation, it was learned that the subject had taken a vehicle to a shop in Dean and that the vehicle had been reported stolen. The subject showed up today in a white Ford Pickup, which was later found to have been stolen, and that is when the Reporting Person began following the vehicle.
The Ford truck had not been reported stolen as of the time of the call, at which time Deputies took a stolen vehicle report and made a recovery. The incident is still under investigation.
