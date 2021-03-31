13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | March 31, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:08 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also 21 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,835 cases in Wichita County, with 67 of them still being active.

60 patients are currently recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there is one patient in critical condition.

There have been 327 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,441 recoveries and 79,088 negative tests in Wichita County.

74 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 28,481
  • Second dose - 18,452

Total Hospitalizations = 7

Stable - 6

Critical - 1

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

No hospitalizations

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Critical - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 3

70 - 79

No hospitalizations

80+

Stable - 2

