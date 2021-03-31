New mobile app, website aimed to help everyone explore Wichita Falls

By Dakota Mize | March 31, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday the launch of a new mobile app and website for visitors and locals alike.

Both the website and mobile app will provide an “engaging, user-friendly, browsing experience” and can be used in an interactive way to map out everything you don’t want to miss in Wichita Falls.

“The idea for the new website and mobile app was created around the theme of, “Fall In Love With The Falls.” The goal was to develop an interactive experience and make it easy to explore Wichita Falls’ attractions, popular restaurants, events, shopping, hotels and much more. We’ve been working on this project for several months, and I am excited for visitors and locals to see and experience the finished products!”
Susan Kimes, Marketing Manager for the CVB

To visit the website, click here.

The app, called Visit Wichita Falls, TX, is available to download for both Apple and Android users vis the below links:

