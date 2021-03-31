New mobile app, website aimed to help everyone explore Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Wednesday the launch of a new mobile app and website for visitors and locals alike.
Both the website and mobile app will provide an “engaging, user-friendly, browsing experience” and can be used in an interactive way to map out everything you don’t want to miss in Wichita Falls.
The app, called Visit Wichita Falls, TX, is available to download for both Apple and Android users vis the below links:
