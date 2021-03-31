Patchy Frost by Morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures will drop into the middle 30s by morning under mainly clear skies and light winds. This will allow for a little frost to form in some spots. Overall, this does not look like a killing freeze but frost can still damage tender plants. South winds return on Thursday, this leads to a warming trend with temperatures reaching the 70s by Friday and in the 70s this weekend. The forecast looks warm, windy, and dry into next week with some of the warmest weather of the year.