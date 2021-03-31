Police capture escaped Oklahoma inmate in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: Wichita Falls police have taken Preston Whittington into custody.
Whittington was arrested in Wichita Falls around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Lawrence Road for theft.
Police were reportedly searching for him after he escaped a correctional facility in Oklahoma.
An Oklahoma law enforcement official said they used OnStar to track the stolen vehicle to Wichita Falls.
OnStar officials reportedly led officers to the Walmart on Lawrence Road. Walmart employees provided surveillance footage of the suspect going inside, stealing something and changing clothes inside of the bathroom. Officers then arrested Whittington as he exited the store.
Whittington was booked into the Wichita County Jail Wednesday afternoon on an Oklahoma DOC-escape warrant and a theft charge.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Oklahoma Police are searching for an escaped inmate from Stephens County.
Preston Whittington reportedly escaped a correctional facility in McAlester, Oklahoma, where he was serving time for kidnapping and burglary.
Whittington was spotted by police in a stolen car on Tuesday night but fled on foot in Davis, Oklahoma, according to reports.
Stephens County Jail said, “Last seen along I-35 North of Highway 7 on foot. Whittington was serving a sentence issued by the courts of Stephens County.”
Whittington is considered dangerous and authorities said you see him, contact police.
