UPDATE: Police capture escaped Oklahoma inmate in Wichita Falls

Preston Whittington (Source: Davis Police Department)
By KAUZ Team | March 31, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 3:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: Wichita Falls police have taken Preston Whittington into custody.

Whittington was arrested in Wichita Falls around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Lawrence Road for theft.

Police capture escaped Oklahoma inmate in Wichita Falls (Source: kauz)

Police were reportedly searching for him after he escaped a correctional facility in Oklahoma.

An Oklahoma law enforcement official said they used OnStar to track the stolen vehicle to Wichita Falls.

Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ for this developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Oklahoma Police are searching for an escaped inmate from Stephens County.

Preston Whittington reportedly escaped a correctional facility in McAlester, Oklahoma, where he was serving time for kidnapping and burglary.

Whittington was spotted by police in a stolen car on Tuesday night but fled on foot in Davis, Oklahoma, according to reports.

Stephens County Jail said, “Last seen along I-35 North of Highway 7 on foot. Whittington was serving a sentence issued by the courts of Stephens County.”

Whittington is considered dangerous and authorities said you see him, contact police.

Escaped Stephens Co. inmate. (Source: Stephens County Jail Facebook)

