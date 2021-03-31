UPDATE: Police capture escaped Oklahoma inmate in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE: Wichita Falls police have taken Preston Whittington into custody.
Whittington was arrested in Wichita Falls around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Lawrence Road for theft.
Police were reportedly searching for him after he escaped a correctional facility in Oklahoma.
An Oklahoma law enforcement official said they used OnStar to track the stolen vehicle to Wichita Falls.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Oklahoma Police are searching for an escaped inmate from Stephens County.
Preston Whittington reportedly escaped a correctional facility in McAlester, Oklahoma, where he was serving time for kidnapping and burglary.
Whittington was spotted by police in a stolen car on Tuesday night but fled on foot in Davis, Oklahoma, according to reports.
Stephens County Jail said, “Last seen along I-35 North of Highway 7 on foot. Whittington was serving a sentence issued by the courts of Stephens County.”
Whittington is considered dangerous and authorities said you see him, contact police.
