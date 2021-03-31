Texas DPS identifies victim in WF motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE (03/31/21)
Texas DPS has identified the victim in a motorcycle crash that happened in Wichita Falls on Tuesday.
Gage Allen Salsman, 28, of Henrietta was killed after he reportedly ran a red light at the intersection of Kell Blvd and Scott Avenue and crashed into an SUV.
Salsman had been leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit across Clay and Wichita counties before the crash.
ORIGINAL STORY (03/30/21)
One person is dead after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed pursuit across Clay and Wichita counties Tuesday afternoon.
The chase ended in a fiery crash around 4 p.m. in Wichita Falls after the motorcycle driver ran a red light at the intersection of Kell Blvd and Scott Avenue going over 85 MPH and crashed into an SUV.
One person inside the SUV who was pregnant was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, others inside the SUV sustained minor injuries as well.
According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde, law enforcement initially tried to pull the driver over in Henrietta. The driver refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase, reaching speeds of up to 105 MPH on Highway 287. While the chase was happening, the motorcycle driver reportedly was slowing down and throwing things away from the motorcycle.
The chase continued west into Wichita County, eventually entering Wichita Falls city limits. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said witnesses report seeing the motorcycle driver put his head down, increase his speed and run the red light at the intersection. He then hit the front left side of the SUV; the motorcycle exploded on impact and was engulfed in flames.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will be in charge of investigating the crash.
