Two arrested after stolen truck from Oklahoma found in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people Monday after they were found in possession of a truck reported stolen out of Devol, Oklahoma.
Officers located the truck in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn.
Officers reportedly found Jenny Page sleeping in the passenger seat of the truck and detained her. After checking security footage, a second suspect, Desmon Harvey, was located in a hotel room and detained.
During their investigation, officers reportedly found large amounts of stolen property and several guns inside the vehicle. An arrest affidavit states the stolen property consisted of debit cards, checks and a checkbook belonging to five other individuals. Officers also found just over 4 grams of Methamphetamine in the truck.
Page was arrested and charged with the following:
- A warrant for criminal trespass from 07/10/2020
- A warrant for theft greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from 07/10/2020
- Fraud, possession or use of credit/debit cards
- Possession of a controlled substance over four grams but under 200 grams
- Failure to identify, giving false information
Her total bond was set at $26,350.
Harvey was arrested as well and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His total bond was set at $2,500.
Both suspects remain in the Wichita County Jail as of Tuesday.
