Warmer weather is headed our way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday, we are going to have cooler weather in the forecast. We will have a high of 63 with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be strong out of the north and northeast at 15 to 25 mph. Throughout the day, the wind will gradually calm down. Overnight tonight, we are going to get cold again. We will have a low of 35. Then going into Thursday, we will warm up some. We will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Friday, we will continue warming up. We will have a high of 70, with strong winds returning to the forecast. The wind will be out of the south at 15-25 mph. Then on Saturday, we will warm up to 72. For Easter Sunday, we will have a high of 77. By next week, we will have highs in the 80s.