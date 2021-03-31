WF City Council wraps up strategic planning workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a full day of getting what Wichita Fall Mayor Stephen Santellana calls, “the creative juices flowing,” city council members reconvened at the MPEC Wednesday morning to lay out how they will reach their five goals laid out at their strategic planning workshop
“We got some fine-tuning done. It’s kind of how you want strategic planning to go, if things are working, we want to stay the course,” Santellana said. “Our plan is really a nice broad 5 point ... 6 point plan with some subsets and then even in that, there are things you can do throughout the year to help those overall goals.”
Those subsets for each goal were then prioritized based on votes from city council members.
For accelerated economic growth, the biggest priority was aggressively recruiting high-value businesses to the Falls. Upgrading or replacing outdated facilities ranked number one for providing quality infrastructure while complete development of a convention center hotel came in first for the redeveloping of downtown.
Improving employee recruitment and retention topped the list for efficiently delivering city services and enhancing public outreach and engagement won out for actively engaging and informing the public.
“Everything was spot on,” Santellana said. “Every time we got to a new goal and we ranked them I was maybe one or two off with somebody.”
