WF Faith Mission looking to expand as need grows

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission is looking to expand as their programs grow and the need to help others in the Wichita Falls community increases.
Over the past 62 years, Faith Mission staff say they have surpassed being more than just a homeless shelter.
As people come in and out the shelter’s doors everyday, they may be struggling with drug addiction or even anger management, calling on the shelter for help.
“I would blow up and just be just make a fool of myself. I would mess things up with my family and my kids. So taking that class really helped me to understand why I did those things,” said Chance Graves, Graduate of the CHOICES Cognitive Behavioral Intervention program.
C.B.I., which is part of the New Beginnings Drug Rehab and Recovery program, is just one of many programs offered at Faith Mission to help men and women change their lives.
“I graduated at anger management and the nurturing fathers. It really shows you things about yourself that you never really think about it. It really gets you thinking about how you are and who you are,” said Graves.
Programs Faith Mission’s CEO Steve Sparks says not a lot of people are aware of, he’s hoping to change that.
“We provide addiction recovery programs, job readiness programs, transitional supportive housing and case management across the board for all those people. So it’s really important that our community understands that they have a diamond in the rough here,” said Steve Sparks, CEO Wichita Falls Faith Mission.
The mission already has two shelters, a resale shop and two transition houses. However, they want to build two more houses for those graduates that need a little extra time and help getting back on their feet.
“We’re putting costs on all of those things now to try to determine how much we can afford and how much we can sustain over time. The way we’re measuring that is life change; we want to accomplish life change in as many people as we can,” said Sparks.
Sparks says their New Beginnings Drug Rehab program currently has a waiting list. Whether they live in Wichita Falls, are court ordered, or simply looking to start a new path in life, helpful programs can be found at Faith Mission.
For more information on all Faith Mission programs, visit their website.
