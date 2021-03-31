WFISD to hold Groundbreaking Ceremonies two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District will break ground for two schools coming in 2024.
WFISD said the groundbreaking ceremonies for both new schools will be held on Monday, April 12.
The West location ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., near Kell West Access Road and FM 369.
The East location ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., atop the Legacy Park hill near the Windthorst exit.
Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer with WFISD, said a map will be provided with the official invitation.
“The community is invited to attend and take part in this momentous occasion,” said the school district.
