WFPD assists in “Operation Last Trip” heroin trafficking through WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sentencing for 16 heroin traffickers, traveling through Wichita Falls, was completed on Friday.
The Wichita Falls police said according to court documents these traffickers were identified traveling from Dallas to Wichita Falls in order to buy and sell heroin.
These court hearings were a fraction of several other prosecutions in a wider scale trafficking ring coined “Operation Last Trip,” ranging from 2017 through 2019.
Multiple agencies worked together in the capture and prosecution, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah and with the assistance of the Wichita Falls Police Department Organized Crime Unit, the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and the Duncanville Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boudreau spearheaded these prosecutions.
“These sentences reflect a win for all citizens of North Texas who value safe and drug-free communities,” said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas. “These individuals who spent their days distributing heroin will now spend nights in jail while the men and women of the DEA Dallas Field Division will continue their efforts to keep heroin off our streets.”
Below are the other defendants in these cases as well as their sentencing;
• Eric Casey O’Neill, aka “Irish”: 120 months
• Erica Renee Robertson: 37 months
• Leslie Amanda Pavlick: 71 months
• Oland Randle Robison, aka “Doodle: 235 months
• Marquise Day-Leon Isham, aka “Black”: 70 months
• Sabrina Marie Berreles: 6 months
• Curtis Lee Buss: 36 months
• Jessica Maria Lance: 46 months
• Michael Thomas Leon, aka “Mikey”: 37 months
• David Wayne Vinson: 84 months
• Jeremey James Fields: 48 months
• Amy Faye Moore: 24 months
• Farrah Sage Harwell: 8 months
• Kayla Leann Gray: 46 months
• Charles William Wallace IV: 37 months
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.