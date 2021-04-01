Cajun Fest tickets now available

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cajun Fest is returning to downtown Wichita Falls and tickets are now on sale.
Attendees can experience Cajun and Creole dishes, crawfish races, live music and specialty vendors during the festival on April 24.
Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 901 Ohio Ave.
Tickets prices are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate; kids 12 and under will get free admission.
You can purchase your tickets by clicking here.
