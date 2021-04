WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday, we will warm up some. We will have a high of 68 with sunny skies. Friday, we will continue warming up. We will have a high of 70, with strong winds returning to the forecast. The wind will be out of the south at 15-25 mph. Then on Saturday, we will warm up to 72. For Easter Sunday, we will have a high of 77. By next week, we will have highs in the 80s.