News Channel 6 City Guide: Easter Services at First Christian Church

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of this year’s Easter services at First Christian Church in Wichita Falls. It will be the first time in over a year that you can gather to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, in person.
“First Christian Church has been a part of the Wichita Falls community since 1890. We were originally a downtown church and then in the late 50s moved here to our current campus right across from Midwestern [State University] and have been here ever since,” Mark Bender, senior minister for First Christian Church said.
Sunday, April 4, you can celebrate Easter and worship inside First Christian Church right across the street from Midwestern State University on Taft Boulevard. The sunrise service begins outdoors at 7 a.m. in the Garden of the Cross with sanctuary services following at 8:40 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Childcare in the nursery will be available during the services.
“This is going to feel much more traditional this year. [...] We have our sanctuary and it’s a large space. We have it set up for social distancing. We have the other protocols in place that we hope will make people feel safe when they come to celebrate Easter with us,” Bender said.
If you’re already a member, or someone new, First Christian Church would love to have you come worship together this Easter. For more information about First Christian Church, you can visit FirstChristianWF.com. You can let them know you’re coming to the Easter services by texting RSVP to 940-310-5673. A reservation is not required, they would just like to know how many people to expect.
“The one thing that I think we’re really looking forward to this Easter season is that sense of normalcy that’s beginning to redevelop in our community. The opportunity to see faces that we perhaps haven’t seen in a year is going to be one of the most joyful parts of our Easter Sunday celebration, in addition of course, to the moment of recognizing Jesus Christ has risen,” Bender said.
