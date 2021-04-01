Sexual assault allegations being investigated at Ft. Sill

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill officials reported Thursday afternoon that Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating allegations of sexual assault.
The allegations were reported by a female trainee and involve Fort Sill cadre.
Officials say the cadre potentially involved in the allegation have been suspended from their normal duties, removed from any trainee environment, and are all being presumed innocent pending a full and thorough investigation.
The female trainee has met with Fort Sill leadership regarding these allegations and now has access to victims’ services and is receiving a Special Victims’ Counsel.
“Sexual assault will not be tolerated. It tears at the fabric of our community. We will provide further updates as we are able, while protecting the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation and the rights of all involved,” officials said.
Fort Sill is being sent additional specialized CID personnel and being providing more attorneys to assist.
