United hosts vaccine clinic Thursday and Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two new vaccine clinics were announced in Wichita Falls.
United Supermarkets said they’re hosting two vaccine clinics on Thursday and Friday.
Thursday, April 1. and Friday, April 2., the grocery chain is hosting vaccine clinics at Heritage Assembly of God, located at 2216 Southwest Parkway.
Vaccines are free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Eligibility requirements allow all Texas adults over the age of 18 to be vaccinated.
Organizers said, “The clinic will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.”
Interested individuals should click here for scheduling and guests without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment.
