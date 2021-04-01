WFPD honors fallen Texas DPS trooper

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department paid tribute to fallen Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker on Thursday.
Governor Abbott asked departments across the state to hold this tribute at 1 p.m.
Walker was shot in the line of duty on March 26 and was taken off life support Wednesday night after being pronounced brain dead and his organs were donated.
The ceremony featured a minute of silence as officers flashed their lights in addition to a scripture reading over the police radio.
“Anytime you lose an officer, it’s not just that area that loses an officer,” said Jeff Hughes, WFPD public information officer. “Not only is it the family that loses a loved or the agency that loses an officer, the whole country loses an officer. This is an opportunity for us to bond together and pay tribute to an officer who paid the ultimate sacrifice and lost his life in the line of duty.”
Texas flags at state buildings were also ordered to be at half-staff in Walker’s honor.
Officer Hughes said that out the 86 officers killed in the line of duty in the U.S. this year, 14 of the are from Texas.
