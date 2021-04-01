WGH Buddy System hosts supply drive

WGH hosts Spring Bark Supply Drive. (Source: Wilbarger General Hospital Facebook)
By KAUZ Team | April 1, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:34 PM

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital is partnering with the Wilbarger County Humane Society for the “Spring Bark” supply drive.

WGH announced they’re hosting a “Spring Bark” supply drive in efforts to restock the humane society’s need.

Organizers said, “Help us re-stock the supplies needed to care for the pets needing homes in our community!”

The hospital encouraged decorating a donation box to be filled and challenged WGH departments to “bring more supplies than any one else.”

Some of the supplies needed are below:

  • bleach
  • paper towels
  • trash bags (13 gallon & 39 gallon)
  • dawn dish liquid
  • bounce dryer sheets
  • laundry detergent
  • cat litter
  • dog treats
  • dry dog food
  • puppy food
  • dry cat food
  • kitten food
  • toys
  • blankets
  • sheets
  • towels
  • bedding
  • bottled water for volunteers

A donation box is placed in the front lobby for donations, according to WGH staff.

The supply drive ends Friday, April 16.

