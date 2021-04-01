WGH Buddy System hosts supply drive

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger General Hospital is partnering with the Wilbarger County Humane Society for the “Spring Bark” supply drive.
WGH announced they’re hosting a “Spring Bark” supply drive in efforts to restock the humane society’s need.
Organizers said, “Help us re-stock the supplies needed to care for the pets needing homes in our community!”
The hospital encouraged decorating a donation box to be filled and challenged WGH departments to “bring more supplies than any one else.”
Some of the supplies needed are below:
- bleach
- paper towels
- trash bags (13 gallon & 39 gallon)
- dawn dish liquid
- bounce dryer sheets
- laundry detergent
- cat litter
- dog treats
- dry dog food
- puppy food
- dry cat food
- kitten food
- toys
- blankets
- sheets
- towels
- bedding
- bottled water for volunteers
A donation box is placed in the front lobby for donations, according to WGH staff.
The supply drive ends Friday, April 16.
