Wichita County 4-H hosting drive to help homeless, foster children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County 4-H is hosting a luggage and toiletry drive to help area foster and homeless children.
The following items are needed:
- luggage (all types)
- duffel bags
- tote bags
- overnight bags
- make up bags
- gently used swimwear
- gently used spring/summer clothing
- toiletries: shampoo/conditioner; hair gel; hair spray; toothpaste/toothbrushes; mouthwash; lotion; baby wipes; makeup wipes; deodorant
- cosmetics
- head lice shampoo
Items can be taken to the drop boxes at the following locations between April 1 and April 30:
Donators can also bring these items to Children’s Home, located at 1101 30th St.
All items will be donated to the Children’s Home & Teen Shelter.
Wichita County 4-H reports 175 children were placed into foster care in Wichita County in February 2021.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.