Wichita County 4-H hosting drive to help homeless, foster children

Wichita County 4-H hosting drive to help homeless, foster children
Wichita County 4-H hosting luggage, toiletry drive (Source: Wichita County 4-H)
By KAUZ Team | April 1, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 3:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County 4-H is hosting a luggage and toiletry drive to help area foster and homeless children.

The following items are needed:

  • luggage (all types)
  • duffel bags
  • tote bags
  • overnight bags
  • make up bags
  • gently used swimwear
  • gently used spring/summer clothing
  • toiletries: shampoo/conditioner; hair gel; hair spray; toothpaste/toothbrushes; mouthwash; lotion; baby wipes; makeup wipes; deodorant
  • cosmetics
  • head lice shampoo

Items can be taken to the drop boxes at the following locations between April 1 and April 30:

LOCATION ADDRESS
B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate 809 8th St
Crush NTX 4017 Seymour Hwy
Johnson’s Furniture 3400 Old Jacksboro Hwy
Agrilife Extension Office 600 Scott, Suite 200 (Courthouse Annex)

Donators can also bring these items to Children’s Home, located at 1101 30th St.

All items will be donated to the Children’s Home & Teen Shelter.

Wichita County 4-H reports 175 children were placed into foster care in Wichita County in February 2021.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.