1 death, 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death and five new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also 19 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,840 cases in Wichita County, with 52 of them still being active.
45 patients are currently recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there is one patient in critical condition.
There have been 328 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,460 recoveries and 79,288 negative tests in Wichita County.
57 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 29,520
- Second dose - 19,446
The weekly data and chart updates will now be reported on Mondays, beginning Monday, April 5.
The Health District sadly has one death to report today; Case 14,828 (80+). They received no cases Thursday and 5 cases today for a total of 5 new cases to report. There are 7 hospitalizations and 19 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 7
Stable - 6
Critical - 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 2
60 - 69
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
70 - 79
No hospitalizations
80+
No hospitalizations
