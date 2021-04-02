Maxwell is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a male cat named Maxwell.
Maxwell is four years old and is sweet and loves getting petted on his belly.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.