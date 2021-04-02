MSU Texas’ faculty-in-residence shares what life is like in the dorms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The front door of Apartment 108 in Legacy Hall looks like the front of any other dorm; but in reality, it belongs to Marcos Lopez, the faculty-in-residence at MSU Texas.
For the last eight months, Lopez has been living on the first floor of Legacy Hall, swiping the same key card and walking the same halls the students do, with a goal of bridging that student-professor relationship.
“That’s the thing: don’t be afraid of us but don’t expect us to be superheroes,” the associate professor of math said, “we’re somewhere in between, that’s called human.”
With COVID-19 limiting his interactions with his fellow hall-mates some students have no idea Lopez lives on-campus.
But they said they didn’t see anything wrong with it.
“You might see them around more, you know you’ll be able to talk to them a bit more,” Gabriel Ling, a third-year at MSU, said, “hopefully no students will go and bother them.”
That comfort in talking with professors is what the faculty-in-residence program is aiming for and what Lopez hopes students get out of him being just down the hall.
“There is a part of this job that is people have an idea of what their professors are like,” he said, “and I don’t think I’m like that.”
