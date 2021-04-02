One killed in semi-truck crash near Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person was killed in crash near Bowie on Thursday when a car hit a semi-truck head-on.
Texas DPS reports the driver of the car, George Baker, 72, of Stroud, OK, was killed in the crash; the passenger of the car was airlifted to John Peter Smith (JPS) with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.
Both vehicles were driving on the US 287 service road when the semi-truck started to make a left turn onto the entrance ramp to south US 287. Baker’s car reportedly failed to yield the right of way and the vehicles crashed into each other head-on.
Baker was pronounced dead on the scene by local Justice of the Peace.
Texas DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.