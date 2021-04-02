Sunny and windy this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures warm up close to 70 degrees today, we will also have partly cloudy skies and a strong wind out of the south. This weekend we start to see our highs continue to climb into the mid 70′s. Pollen counts for the next few days remain high.
Strong winds and dry conditions will also elevate our fire danger risk.
For Easter Sunday our high will be in the upper 70′s as well, with winds out of the south at around 15 mph. By Monday we are in the 80′s and by mid next week, temps could get close to 90!
