Two dead in Montague County semi-truck crash

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Two people were killed in a Montague County crash Thursday involving a semi-truck.
Texas DPS reports Artie Carlton Willett, 40, of Bowie and Kenneth Wayne Killian, 40, of Nocona were both killed when their car failed to stop at the intersection of FM 1816 and US 82, causing a semi-truck to crash into them.
The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to make an evasive maneuver and hit Willett and Killian’s car on its side; both vehicles rolled and came to a rest in the north ditch of US 82.
Willett and Killian were pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the semi was taken to Nocona Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Texas DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.
