WF City Council weighs in on Lake Ringgold

“I mean Sheppard leaves, this town dries up,” said Stephen Santellana, Wichita Falls mayor. “You know they wanna know ‘what are you doing to secure future water.’ I think it’s incumbent upon us, we have to tell them ‘hey we’re still pressing for the Lake Ringgold project. We’re still putting a million dollars away. We’re going forward with the permits.’ Although this is a long term plan, this is something that we’re doing that’s responsible that we’re doing here at council.”