Bert and Ernie are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diane Bowman with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Tila Grant during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.

They were joined by a couple of cats named Bert and Ernie who are in need of a forever home.

Bert and Ernie are 8-week-old siblings who are sweet, fluffy and like to be active.

The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.

To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.

The adoption fee for cats is $40 and you have to prepay for spays and neutering at your veterinarian.

To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.

